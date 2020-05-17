Sophie Turner puts her tummy on display in full hoodie Diag Mariana Double Tee

Sophie Turner has not yet publicly confirmed her pregnancy, but it cannot be denied now. the game of Thrones The star has been spotted multiple times this week with her tummy on full display. In one photo, Sophie was walking with her husband Joe Jonas and the beautiful 24-year-old was wearing a Diag Mariana Off-White double-jersey hoodie that retails for about $ 420. The hoodie was roomy, though, and had plenty of room. in Sophie's womb, she couldn't hide the fact that she had a baby there! Fans would love to receive an update from the actress confirming her pregnancy and revealing the baby's gender and due date, but it looks like Joe and Sophie want to keep those details private.

Both Sophie and Joe wore masks when they came out this week and were some of the first celebrities to take the Coronavirus pandemic seriously. As soon as the Coronavirus was rumored to be spreading from Washington state to California, Joe and Sophie were photographed wearing face masks and gloves. They also often wear sunglasses, which proves to be another important step in the fight against the coronavirus. The virus is believed to be able to enter the body through the eyes.

These are scary times for everyone, but the Coronavirus pandemic is especially affecting pregnant mothers.

You can see a report on Joe Jonas taking a walk with his pregnant wife Sophie Turner underneath his wife below.

ICYMI: Sophie Turner reveals baby bump on walk with Joe Jonas https://t.co/9y3NoEDzAB – TMZ (@TMZ) May 17, 2020

In addition to the hoodie, Sophie wore matching black H,amp;M leggings for under $ 20 and a Sancturay face mask that costs roughly $ 28 for a set of five. She combined the look with a pair of UGG Scuff Logo sneakers that cost approximately $ 90.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, more people wear face masks to help prevent the deadly virus from spreading to others.

%MINIFYHTML22c6a963a422f1cb7b0219b15c26b82415%

What do you think of Sophie Turner's outfit? Do you think she looks pregnant? Are you surprised that neither she nor her husband have made a public announcement yet?

Ad %MINIFYHTML22c6a963a422f1cb7b0219b15c26b82431% %MINIFYHTML22c6a963a422f1cb7b0219b15c26b82431%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0