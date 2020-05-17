Social media enraged after Kobe Bryant's Mamba Academy changes its name!

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, were on their way to Mamba Academy when their helicopter flew into the fog and crashed. Now, the academy is leaving Mamba by its name.

It was announced that Mamba Academy will launch "Mamba,quot; and it will be called Sports Academy from now on. Originally, there was a social media post that said it was out of respect for the late NBA player.

‘Our beliefs and thoughts are Kobe is one of one. "Mamba,quot; is one of one. And with that as we move forward as The Sports Academy, it's more appropriate to place Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you like, and really respect a legacy that really is unrivaled, frankly, and let that live alone. We will continue to do the work we do. "

Needless to say, social media users viewed the change as disrespectful.

‘Totally without following. Why would you change the name? You would think he would keep the name in his honor. How sad, "wrote one.

All everyone lies to the public. Changing the name was not out of "respect,quot;, that was strictly a business move … respect your name! "Added another.

"Disgusting, shameful, it's your fault," said one follower.

The criticism was so bad that the athletic association had to reject comments under the ad.

It turns out that it was Kobe's estate that made the request for a name change.

TMZ reported that the establishment cleared up the confusion with a statement that said: ‘The name change from Mamba Sports Academy to Sports Academy, the original 2016 name, is not a decision we made lightly or on our own. It was a mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of their estate. Thank you for respecting that decision in these turbulent times. "

Now, it is clear that Vanessa Bryant chose to request the name change, as she has every right to do so.



