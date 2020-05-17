Single nation star Nick Viall addresses Hannah Brown's N-Word controversy

Hannah Brown got into serious trouble earlier this week when she sang the lyrics to a song that included "N-word." ME! Online reported today that the reality star took to her Instagram Live yesterday and sang the lyrics for the song, "Rockstar," by rapper DaBaby.

Brown, in response to the people in the comment section, immediately began to apologize to everyone who was offended. She says in the video: “Did I do it? I'm so sorry … I was singing, I'm so sorry. "Brown became defensive afterward and went on to say that he never used that word to refer to anyone.

In her Instagram stories, the first Single The contestant, Bekah Martínez, approached the situation with anger. Martinez, 25, accused Brown of having so much "privilege, knowledge and education." Martinez continued with a long explanation of why it was wrong for people to say the word.

Since the controversy began, many people close to her, including Matt James, a close friend of Tyler Cameron's, seemed to broach the use of the words. James posted an Instagram story in which he urged his fans to "spread love."

Additionally, Nick Viall addressed the situation. Viall said it was "deeply disappointing to see,quot; at first impression. Brown went to his Instagram Stories later to say he owed everyone a big apology.

The reality star commented: "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said." Coincidentally, this issue has been in the media before, albeit in a different format and context.

For example, the last time the host of The daily show, Trevor Noah, appeared in The breakfast clubHe said it would be great to see a version of popular songs for white people without the "N,quot; word.

Also, Kendrick Lamar raised a woman on stage at one of his shows to sing part of the song, only to humiliate her for saying the "N word,quot; along with the song.



