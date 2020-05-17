Senior Trump official says the country is safe to reopen as governors emphasize social distancing

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said it is safe to reopen the country because half of the counties that reported "have not had a single death,quot; and more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases are found in just 2 percent of the counties that report.

"That is why local leaders must lead this," Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Azar said he was not overly concerned with images of people congregating in bars and other places without staying six feet away or wearing masks.

"I think in any individual case you are going to see people doing things that are irresponsible," he said. Azar emphasized, "We have to open this economy and get our people out, work and go back to school."

In states like Georgia and Ohio, where 90 percent of the economy is open, "we are not seeing an increase in cases," Azar said.

He emphasized that monitoring people with symptoms and responding with contact tracing and isolation are key to controlling possible spread.

Azar suggested that infections and death appear higher in the United States because he has conducted more tests and reports, despite many experts saying that slow implementation of tests in the country in the early stages helped spread the outbreak.

He went on to say that more Americans were at risk of dying from the virus due to demonstrably higher rates of underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

"It is a simple epidemiology," said Azar.

%MINIFYHTMLf8a8923027f5186d0b2ce4e1471b8a3215%

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker's reopening advisory board is expected to release a report on its four-phase approach to gradually ease restrictions on Monday, which is the same day that the business closure order and permanency advisory at home they are scheduled to expire. And while the Republican governor announced new mandatory security rules for companies early last week, it's unclear what companies and activities the report will allow to resume, or when.

In a technical arrangement, Baker announced on Friday that the business closing order and the stay-at-home notice, which would expire at midnight Sunday, will run 24 hours, until the end of Monday.

But the governor gave no indication of what his plans were beyond that. During a press conference on Friday, he said officials would have "much more to say,quot; about the notice to stay home on Monday.

Nik DeCosta-Klipa of Boston.com contributed to this report.