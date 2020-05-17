Self-proclaimed Dark Web ‘Xanax King’ arrested for allegedly making fake drugs – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – A 41-year-old man, Martinez, who allegedly called himself "Xanax King," has been charged in a federal criminal complaint for possession of equipment to produce counterfeit drugs and the manufacture and sale of a false version. of the generic equivalent of the anti-anxiety medication.

Jeremy Donagal is also alleged to have violated the conditions of his supervised release from a 2015 conviction under the trade name Xanax King or XK, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Donagal leased a warehouse in Concord in December 2018 and allegedly went there on Thursday. He was arrested shortly after leaving the building, which housed "multiple pill presses, plastic trays with punches and dies, thousands of pressed tablets, packaging and shipping materials, and other equipment compatible with a mail order business."

The tablets found in the warehouse bore the same brand names as those made by Sandoz Inc., a legitimate manufacturer of alprazolam, the generic ingredient in Xanax.

Donagal was already on a three-year supervised release period from his 2018 conviction that required him to regularly work at a legal firm.

occupation, federal prosecutors said.

The revocation of the terms of his release was now sought.

Prosecutors charge that Donagal began setting up a new counterfeit pill operation almost as soon as he was released from prison to oversee his release and "established a dark vendor website to sell the pills across the country."

Donagal is scheduled to appear before magistrate judge Alex G. Tse on Monday.

If convicted of possessing equipment to produce counterfeit drugs, Donagal faces a maximum legal sentence of four years in prison and one year of supervised release. If convicted of the charge of manufacturing and selling counterfeit drugs, he faces a maximum legal sentence of three years in prison and one year of supervised release.