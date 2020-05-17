Secret service investigating a criminal network that floods unemployment offices with false claims

The United States Secret Service says it is investigating a Nigerian crime network that has been using the stolen identities of Americans to fraudulently present unemployment benefits, according to Krebs on safety. Authorities say network members were able to exploit weak security measures within many states' unemployment systems at a time when millions of Americans apply for benefits.

The agency sent a memo to local offices late last week saying that the Nigerian-based ring appeared to be using a "substantial,quot; database of stolen personal information, largely from first responders, staff from the government and school employees, according to Krebs. The Secret Service said the fraudsters' primary target was Washington state, with evidence of other attacks in Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Wyoming.

With some 36 million Americans out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, state unemployment offices have been inundated with claims, and many lack the resources and staff to review applications while receiving payments to individuals in a timely manner, according to him New York Times. The State of Washington realized that it had had a problem in the last days when its unemployment office began to receive calls from people who said that they had received documentation for benefits that they did not request, Times reported.

The Washington unemployment department saw a 27-fold increase in fraudulent claims between March and April, the Seattle Times reported. The state suspended payments for two days last week to try to stop the flow of false claims.