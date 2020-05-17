Searching for a suspect who shot a Dallas officer and then committed suicide after trying to stop traffic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect wanted for two felonies shot an officer and then ultimately committed suicide after trying to flee police in Dallas on Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident started around 7:30 p.m. after officers saw the suspect driving in the 2100 block of South Westmoreland Road. Police said officers tried to arrest the suspect, but he continued to walk away.

Police said the suspect soon lost control and crashed near South Westmoreland Road and Texas Drive. According to police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting at officers.

Police said one of the officers was shot in the hand during an exchange of fire.

While another officer began treating the injured officer, police said the suspect escaped on foot.

More police responded to the scene and a search for the suspect began in the area, police said.

Officers finally found the suspect in the backyard of a nearby house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.