"Scarface" and "Mulholland Drive" Actor Was 72 – Up News Info

Geno Silva, best known for his role as The Skull in Brian De Palma Scarface He died on May 9 in Los Angeles from complications of frontotemporal degeneration. He was 72 years old.

Silva was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 20, 1948. He went on to have a career on stage and screen. In Scarface (1983), his character is one of the most memorable characters, as he is the one who kills Tony Montana of Al Pacino during the climax of the film.

He also appeared in David Lynch's critically acclaimed neo-noir Mulholland Drive (2001) starring Naomi Watts. His credits also include many great movies like Steven Spielberg's. Friendship (1997) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) as well as A man apart (2003) by F. Gary Gray, 1941 (1979) and Tequila Sunrise (1988)

Her television credits include Hill Street Blues, Days of our lives, Key West, Walker Texas Rangers, Star Trek: Enterprise and Alias. In 1994, he appeared in the theater production of Peter Sellars The merchant of Venice with Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz. He reunited with Ortiz for the off-Broadway production of José Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries) of Dream