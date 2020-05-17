Satyajeet Dubey's mother tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who was last seen in Prassthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt, was shocked after his 54-year-old mother was positive for COVID-19. The actor discovered how difficult it was for an ordinary man to obtain the correct medical facilities, until he moved a few ropes that finally made things move smoothly for the actor.

Satyajeet shared that his mother, after suffering from migraine, high fever followed by tremors, vomiting, and body pain. When the actor took her for basic tests, she was recommended to first be tested for coronavirus. In testing, the The results were positive and the actor had no choice but to admit his mother to a hospital.

However, the actor admits that since he had the privilege, he was able to get his mother to lie down in a hospital. He said, "As a son, I wanted to give him the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it's almost impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank goodness for the type of work. Yes, and with The people I work with, I had to call some people and put some threads in, and people were kind enough to say, 'Don't worry about it, we'll help you,' and they did it. "

Satyajeet's mother has been kept in an isolation room of a Mumbai hospital. Fortunately, his Prassthanam co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal were instrumental in helping him along with Tisca Chopra and Amitosh Nagpal. Meanwhile, Satyajeet and his sister are completely isolated at home.

We wish the family all the courage to go through this difficult situation.