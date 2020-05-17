Santa Ana Valedictorian Priscilla Arceo addresses the class of 2020 at the "Graduate Together,quot; ceremony – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In the absence of in-person graduation ceremonies, the class of 2020 was celebrated remotely with a star-studded lineup, including NBA star LeBron James and former President Barack Obama.

The hour-long televised event, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,quot; aired on Saturday.

The student speaker of the night was the top Santa Ana High School student Priscilla Arceo, who encouraged her fellow graduates to use the struggle they are experiencing during coronavirus blockages as fuel for their future successes.

Although Arceo and other college and high school seniors across the country have missed traditional versions of milestones like prom and graduation, Arceo said he understands the reasoning behind the decision.

Speaking directly to the Class of 2020, Arceo said the following:

“We are strong and this test will make us much more resistant. We're going to be super successful because we know what it's like to fight and we know what it's like to be knocked down and back off. Just use this time to focus on yourself because we are going to be rock stars. "

Arceo, who will be a first-generation university student, plans to study English at the University of California at Santa Barbara.