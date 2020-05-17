San Francisco, Oakland consider voting measures to reduce voting age to 16 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two from the San Francisco Bay Area – San Francisco and Oakland – are considering lowering the voting age to 16 years on certain municipal matters.

On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council will decide whether to allow residents ages 16 and 17 to vote in the Oakland School Board elections.

The Oakland Youth Vote measure, drafted by City Council President Rebecca Kaplan, has garnered the support of Mayor Libby Schaaf, as well as other city leaders and local organizations.

The measure is expected to be on the November ballot and, if passed, would make Oakland the fifth city in the nation to allow people to

16 year olds to vote. Voters in Berkeley already approved a similar measure in 2016.

Also appearing on the November ballot was a proposed amendment to the letter that would grant voting rights to city residents ages 16 and 17 for the municipal elections.

%MINIFYHTML4a3e1f4a7c26c65307edc0dd130a77c715%

The move would make San Francisco the first major city in the United States to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections, according to the office of the chairman of the board, Norman Yee.

"We need to make sure that young people have the opportunity to develop the habit of voting as soon as possible and continue to participate in our democracy throughout their lives," Yee told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We know that the problems that we vote as a city not only affect all those over 18 years of age."

Young voters would have to meet all the requirements for voter registration under state law, in addition to the minimum age of 18, and would have to register to vote with the city's Election Department, according to language at the proposed amendment to the letter.

The movement to lower the voting age is also gaining momentum at the state level.

Two bills were introduced last year in the state assembly to reduce the voting age to 17 by new constitutional amendments. His fate is currently in the hands of the state Senate.

%MINIFYHTML4a3e1f4a7c26c65307edc0dd130a77c716%

The first, ACA4, would allow 17-year-olds to vote in the primary elections. A second, ACA8, would lower the voting age to 17 for all elections.