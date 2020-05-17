San Francisco man turns to Facebook ads to align virtual dates during COVID-19 shutdown – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco man tired of dating apps decided to cut the noise by buying Facebook ads to promote himself.

"Hi there, I'm looking for a girlfriend," said David Wu in the 22-second ad. "But since I'm sick of dating apps, I thought it would be a hilarious idea to pay for Facebook ads to find one."

After two weeks, the 28-year-old received more than 60 requests from prospects who saw his ad targeted.

Wu runs the YouTube channel RiffShop with 138,000 subscribers. It is a business that teaches people how to scream heavy metal. The self-proclaimed marketing geek saw ways to optimize his chances of finding a life partner by going personal.

“The dating game is very much like marketing, where a salesman's job is not to sell his product or service to everyone in the world. It is to focus and focus on the people most likely to convert or the people who are most interested in your product, "Wu said.

So he did exactly that. He narrowed the group of prospects by targeting women between the ages of 21 and 35, targeting fans of the popular K-pop group BTS. They also shared their basic level of interests: anime, entrepreneurship, and heavy metal.

"Because I thought a lot and was so vulnerable with myself, instead of the typical phrases you would expect to receive in a dating app, I would have people sometimes send multiple paragraphs about themselves, throwing themselves." Wu said.

Wu's announcement sends applicants to a website to answer questions so you can get to know them better. He says the result has been a handful of high-quality virtual dates.

It's something Wu says he would be willing to do after the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

"With video chats, it is very fast, you can immediately decide if you want to continue or not," he said.

Wu says the total cost of the ads was around $ 250.

Click to go to David Wu's website