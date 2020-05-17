San Francisco Financial District Dining Favorite Cafe & Bakery specialty becomes latest victim of COVID-19 shutdown – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Long a favorite lunchtime place to eat in the financial district, Specialty's Cafe & Bakery has become the last restaurant in San Francisco to quit smoking due to the economic avalanche of coronavirus outbreak.

The San Francisco locations are actually part of a chain of more than 50 locations in three states, something most Bay Area customers were unaware of. It's a great sandwich with homemade bread, morning muffins, and baked goods, including some amazing chocolate chip cookies, and artisan soaps were a staple for decades.

It had only seven locations in the financial district and two in Oakland and employed hundreds of workers.

In the city, the chain's operations had tried to stay afloat since the shelter-in-place order went into effect in mid-March and closed most of the nearby offices offering takeout and delivery. But it was not enough.

On Sunday, the chain replaced the cover of its website with a simple one-paragraph message.

"Specialty's Cafe & Bakery is closing after 33 years of activity. Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated the company's revenues. Our last day of operations will be Tuesday, December 19. May 2020. Our customer service team will contact you to cancel and refund any order placed by Wednesday May 20 and beyond. We sincerely appreciate your business and support over the years. "

The chain was founded in the Bay Area in the 1980s and was based in Pleasanton. It expanded other California locations and stores in Washington and Illinois.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released his new guidelines to resume sitting dinners last week, but it will still be a while before San Francisco Bay Area restaurants are reopened if they can.

%MINIFYHTML1650ac2359fec33d0f4a2c53e66a540a15%

Restaurant owners who spoke to KPIX 5 say they hope to be able to interact with the public again under the new guide.

"I came out more excited than overwhelmed," said Clay Walker, president of Gott's Roadside restaurant chain.

Walker is hopeful that her fast, informal restaurants can adapt to the new state guidelines. Mainly: social distancing must be maintained, customers and employees must wear face covers and outdoor seating should be prioritized.

Restaurants may also consider screening guests for COVID-19 symptoms.

“Nothing on this list of requirements is unattainable, is it laborious? Sure, it's one of the hardest deals when the stars are aligned, "Walker said.

But he says he is ready to go, and that he has already improved the strict cleanup protocols at Gott & # 39; s, which has 7 locations in the Bay Area.

Poor House Bistro in San José, known for its Cajun food, says its biggest challenge will be reconfiguring the tables so they are 6 feet away and making a profit. Jay Meduri is still waiting for the Santa Clara County rules for his restaurant.

"Depending on whether they are too restricted, we could continue to make our takeaways because it is very difficult to maintain an establishment when there is a minimum number of people," Meduri said.

Newsom did not give a date for the reopening of the restaurants, it will probably be a disjointed process.

%MINIFYHTML1650ac2359fec33d0f4a2c53e66a540a16%

"None of this means anything if customers don't feel safe. And none of this matters, if employees don't feel safe and don't want to go back to work," Newsom said.