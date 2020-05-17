San Francisco businesses prepare for sidewalk sales as COVID-19 restrictions ease – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Retail companies in San Francisco have the green light to start sales and curbside pickups starting Monday, but that still leaves many homeowners wondering how it will affect their overall business.

Petra Bergstein, owner of The Caviar Company, has been packing orders and delivering high-end caviar packages.

"They can call us ahead of time and we can just execute it," Bergstein said. We have done this before COVID-19. We put it on ice and it's ready to go, so we're ready. "

A strong online presence and a following of more than 10,000 Instagram followers have kept their business on the right track, even before the start of sidewalk sales.

"We are very excited about that," Bergstein said, "we think it will help us."

Many business owners say having a list of popular items priced clearly online and presenting customers with exactly what they get before a scheduled pickup is key.

Nearby, SuiGeneris, a women's clothing store, does not have the same business model.

"I'm used to helping people when they come in. What size would work for them, so I'm curious to know what this will be like for us," said Jitka Valkova, manager of the SuiGeneris Designer Consignment.

Door after door with "Closed,quot; signs and no indication of partial reopens dominate. The North Face store, which opened last year in Cow Hollow, announced its permanent closure.

There will also be no trucks at Sur La Table, the popular cookware store on Union Street. Williams Sonoma's location on Chestnut Street is closing its doors forever.

But two blocks down, Photograph and Frame in the Navy just brought in workers this week after cutting their staff by half in mid-March.

"It will be good for people to pick things up on Monday and we have ready-made options that will be positive," said Ilysa Austin of Photograph & Frame.

Gradual reopens begin for other counties such as Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo early next week, barring any significant increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The only county in the Bay Area that will not allow sidewalk sales will be Santa Clara County.