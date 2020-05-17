Rosedale among several Minnesota shopping malls, malls reopening Monday – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of Minnesotans will return to work when we "turn the dials,quot; by reopening the state.

The new "Stay Safe Minnesota,quot; order relaxes the rules, allowing small gatherings of 10 or fewer people. But state leaders advise people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Non-core companies like retail stores can also reopen at half capacity if they have a security plan.

Up News Info went through the entire subway and found that several shopping malls plan to reopen for shoppers at the store on Monday. But these shopping centers won't look like they used to, including the Rosedale Center.

Employees are required to wear masks while customers are encouraged, but not required, according to marketing director Sarah Fossen.

"The safety of our buyers and employees and retailers is a number one priority," said Fossen.

There are a number of changes to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Guests will only be allowed at the northeast entrance. There will be hand sanitizer throughout the mall. And signs will be shown that will encourage social distancing.

But there are no touchscreen mall directories, no kids' play area, no walking program. As of Sunday night, only 25 stores in the mall were ready to reopen from approximately 200.

"In addition to the mall having to follow CDC guidelines and Minnesota guidelines, each individual store also has a set of rigorous guidelines that they must adhere to," said Fossen.

%MINIFYHTMLb9625128803595a5a7214911863ad76215%

READ MORE: "We are ready to open our doors,quot;: Mall of America to reopen retail stores June 1

Retail trade has been severely affected during the pandemic. The United States Census Bureau says clothing store sales fell nearly 90% in April, compared to the same month last year.

University of Minnesota Marketing Professor George John says that before the pandemic, shopping malls were driving experiences for people to come in and shop. Now, he says we could see that they have to be creative with social distancing entertainment.

"Everyone is tired of sitting at home, so you are likely to see a bubble when you release all these restrictions, but we are likely to return to some kind of normalcy," John said.

There could also be a reduction in older, higher-risk people who want to go to stores.

"It is not young people who keep especially advanced retailers alive," said John. "They are the people with money."

Rosedale Center is also reducing their hours, so they have time to properly clean each day. The mall will open at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Burnsville Center, Ridgedale Mall, stores in Arbor Lakes, and Twin Cities Premium Outlets will also open Monday, with certain restrictions in effect.

Not all shopping malls will open on Monday. Maplewood and Northtown shopping centers will wait until Thursday, and Mall of America will reopen June 1.

%MINIFYHTMLb9625128803595a5a7214911863ad76216%

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.