Robert Pattinson on comparisons to the Batman version of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale

He played a vampire who fell in love with the teens and is now ready to play Batman in the next movie, directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson, whose career graph has been pretty intense, is the next face of DC Comics savior superhero Batman. The actor is preparing for the role as the film faces a delay due to the global blockade.

Speaking about the legacy that comes with the role, Pattinson said he takes it as a challenge rather than a comparison to the stars who have previously played the role. He explained, “I like the fact that not only are there very, very well-made versions of the character that seem quite definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. "I was watching the performance of Batman and Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney said he was concerned about the fact that it had already been done, that much of the ground that the character should cover was already covered. And that is '96,' 97? And then there is Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. And then I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground is covered. Like, where's the gap? You have seen this type of lighter version, you have seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animal version. And the puzzle becomes quite satisfying, thinking: Where's my opening? "

Big names like George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck are attached to the character, and Robert surely has great shoes to complete with Reeves' portrayal of the movie.