Retail Businesses Expect Restricted Reopening in Marin County – Up News Info San Francisco

ROUTINE (KPIX) – Starting Monday morning, several Bay Area counties will relax some of their shelter-in-place rules. In Marin County, some companies called "nonessentials,quot; may reopen under many conditions.

Many of the small stores in downtown Novato offer products and services considered non-essential. All of the "closed,quot; signs have made walking on the sidewalk a bit depressing for resident Sophia McCrea.

"I want to become part of society again. I miss him, ”she said. “I miss being away from home. I'm tired of being home. "

But there is some good news. On Monday, many of the small businesses will be able to serve the public again, even if it's just about bringing items to the curb.

"Non-essential retail will be able to open its doors and many people are excited about it and interested to see if that really helps their business prosper," said Kevin Wright, who runs a project called "Marin Recovers,quot; to reopen the county economy.

Marin is an area at risk, with one in three of its residents at least 60 years old. The new order prohibits customers from being inside retail stores or touching merchandise and requires each business to physically show its plan to meet social distancing requirements. Wright says it's not perfect, but it will make companies think about the long-term changes they may have in the future.

"I think a lot of retail companies look to the future and think that we are going to start here, but we need to move into the indoor environment at some point," he said.

That is exactly the problem for Vonnell Osmidoff. She owns "Island Glow," which sells resort clothing and tanning products. Osmidoff says his clothes are the type that people need to try on for size, and he believes that selecting them from a website and picking them up on the sidewalk could make things less safe.

"They take it home, they try it on and they are going to bring it anyway, so it has already been in their homes," Osmidoff said. "It seems like a private experience would be a better way to do it."

Marin County is loosening other restrictions as well. The use of cars in local parks has been banned to discourage large gatherings, but parking lots will reopen on Monday and people will be able to drive back to a recreation area for fresh air and exercise. However, it will still be illegal to drive to some Marin parks that tend to draw large crowds.

Are:

• Point Reyes National Seashore

• Golden Gate National Recreation Area (including Muir Woods National Monument)

• Mount Tamalpais State Park

• Tomales Bay State Park

• Samuel P. Taylor State Park

• Chicken Ranch Beach (along Tomales Bay)

• Miller Park (along Tomales Bay)

• White Pool Pool Park at Point Reyes Station

• Bolinas Lagoon Open Space Reserve (including Bolinas County Park)

• all the lands of the Municipal District of Aguas de Marin

• all beaches or inlets along the Pacific Ocean.

Those parks are only accessible with cars that have a state-issued disabled parking permit.

County officials will be watching to see if the relaxation of the rules causes a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. If you do, the door may quickly close again.