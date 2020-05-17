Researchers count twists in a ring, predict stability

I once had a PhD student who joined our research program thinking he was going to study a mixture of plasma physics and gas diffusion. To his surprise, he ended up having to understand the mechanics of buckling. At that point, I decided that if I never saw the fourth derivative of the deviation again, it would still be too soon. Unfortunately, the physics of buckling and wrinkling is especially beautiful, which is why I found myself unable to resist a study on how a ring deforms and buckles with soapy water.

Drop the ring

The experiment is very simple. A ring made of soft material is gently placed on a soap film that is suspended through an opening. The mass of the ring causes the soap film to stretch downward, but then everything stabilizes. The tension applied by the soap inside the ring, which would normally push it in, is balanced by the tension of the soap between the ring and the opening. Then the soap film outside the ring is destroyed by pinching it.

The ring begins to fall. At the same time, the surface tension of the film attempts to pull the ring inward. The stiffness of the ring would resist this pull, but we used a soft ring, so there isn't much stiffness there. It bends and collapses, and researchers filmed that collapse with a high-speed camera.

So what physics is at stake here?

The flexibility of the ring is determined by its size: the larger the diameter, the easier it is to deform. But its thickness also plays an important role. The thicker the ring wall, the more difficult it will be for the wall to bend inward, although it can still bend up or down (known as out-of-plane). Then you must shake the mechanical properties of the material. How much pressure does it take to deform the material the ring is made of (a measure called Young's modulus)?

%MINIFYHTMLfb8acf35fa65346846aa06d0b0a00c2317%

When all of these factors are considered, the researchers show that wide rings with thin walls will see the rings bend inward. This is visible in the top row of photos below, where you can see that the ring (the dark band) bends inward. But if the walls are relatively thick, the ring bends up and down. This can be seen in the bottom row of photos where the ring wrinkles instead of bending.

(Surface) tension increases

However, the observation was only the beginning. The researchers also created a model to predict ring buckling. This type of dynamic behavior is often described by what are called "modes." In this case, one mode will be a crease or wrinkle in the ring. But there is no fixed number of modes, as the number will grow as the ring bends more. The researchers were interested in seeing how the mode number grew over time and whether their model could predict that information. They showed that they could predict a final mode number for in-plane and out-of-plane modes relatively well (considering that logarithmic scales hide a multitude of sins).

I suspect that counting the mode number over time is problematic, as you must decide when a deformation actually exists. Instead, it is easier to measure the area of ​​the ring, which can translate into a growth of instability that depends on the number of modes. The researchers showed that the growth of instability also followed its pattern.

An interesting side note here is that inertia doesn't seem to matter. Compared to the soap film, the ring has more mass. Once in motion (as in wall twists), inertia should make it difficult for the little soap film to change that motion. But everything happens so fast that inertia doesn't have a chance to dominate. Instead, it all depends on the shape of the ring and the mechanical properties of the material from which the ring is made.

According to the researchers, this finding provides information on how to guide buckling. Elastic buckling, of the type discussed here, can be controlled as long as the process is slow enough that inertia can be used to guide it. So where would that be used? Well, I suspect that anyone who really studies buckling can name several potential applications. But at this point, I'm in camp that doesn't care about apps. This is a beautiful part of physics that helps us explain complicated real-world behavior.

%MINIFYHTMLfb8acf35fa65346846aa06d0b0a00c2318%

Physical Review Letters, 2020, DOI: 10.1103 / PhysRevLett.124.198003 (About DOIs)