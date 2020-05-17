Researchers are working on a face mask that glows when it detects coronavirus – BGR

One of the keys to keeping the spread of the coronavirus under control as states and cities move to gradually reopen in the coming days will be whether their populations largely embrace the use of face masks when venturing out to the public.

In that regard, a group of researchers is testing whether they can develop a facial mask that does more than just cover their face: it would actually alert you to the presence of coronaviruses.

With the coronavirus crisis about to enter a new chapter, as the states and local of the USA. USA Start a gradual process of reopening again while trying to strike a balance between that and living with the COVID-19 virus, face masks are considered to be a key piece of what comes next.

If you live in some of the states and areas of the country where people are gradually allowed to go back out to the public again, and assuming you really want to, you will see more and more posters posted by companies that require masks and social distancing if you enter In fact, a group of about 100 medical professionals that includes Nobel Prize winners has signed an open letter urging that facial masks be requested for all who go out in public or to work. Uber drivers and employees now have to wear face masks, and Apple has been working to make it easier to use iOS and Face ID while wearing a face mask. Meanwhile, there is a new type of face mask in the works that is very different from the type most people are wearing right now, and might even have the potential to save your life.

According to reports, MIT and Harvard affiliated researchers are working on a face mask that will not only protect other people from your germs, in case you have coronavirus but don't realize it. This mask would also have sensors and an ability to turn on when it detects the presence of coronavirus, alerting you to the danger you pose to yourself and other people.

According to Business InsiderFor the past six years, bioengineers at both institutions have been working on sensors that can detect other viruses (Ebola and Zika). What they are doing now is adapting all that research and those sensors to detect the presence of coronaviruses every time the mask wearer breathes, sneezes, or coughs.

That work is moving down two tracks at the moment: testing a mask with a sensor inside, and testing the use of sensors that can be attached to over-the-counter masks. Early tests have shown promise, and the team is looking to potentially demonstrate how all of this works in a matter of weeks.

"Once we're at that stage, then it would be a matter of (setting up) trials with individuals who are expected to be infected to see if it would work in a real-world setting," said MIT researcher Jim Collins. BI.

RN stands with a protective mask and a mask Image source: Elaine Thompson / AP / Shutterstock