Remembering when Michael Jordan, the Bulls closed Jazz in the biggest bang in the NBA Finals

Many games help define the Bulls' legacy through six NBA championship races with Michael Jordan in the 1990s, but one incredible game tends to be lost in confusion.

The documentary "The Last Dance,quot; concludes Sunday with a look at the 1998 NBA Finals. On June 7, 1998, the Bulls beat the Jazz, 96-54, in a game that set two Finals records. of the NBA that still remain. Chicago set the record for both the largest margin of victory with the 42-point explosion and the fewest points allowed in a Finals contest.

Luc Longley, the Bulls' starting center for much of the second round of three mobs, still places that game near the top of his personal list. He knows what separates that dynasty from the rest.

"It is probably the best evidence of how good we were defensively," Longley told Sporting News. "People talk about that 'Flu Game' and talk about Michael's offense, but I think we were built on the defensive as much as anything else. We were equally proud, or even more proud, of our defending,quot;.

What stands out the most with Game 3? Is it the differential point or the defensive domain?

It's an incredible feat that still resonates as part of a series in which teams divide the first two games. Jordan would close the series with his memorable opportunity over Bryon Russell in Game 6. As iconic as that moment was, Game 3 is the hidden turning point. He showed how unpleasant the Bulls could be on defense.

"Anyone can fly someone," Longley said. "Not everyone can keep their pedal on the metal to the end. For me, that's the interesting part. It forced us to beat them so much by the will of our leaders."

The Chicago defense featured length on the backcourt with Jordan (6-6) and Ron Harper (6-6). Longley (7-2) and Rodman (6-7) were on the frontcourt. Longley said length, especially with Scottie Pippen (6-8) as the forward, made life miserable for opposing offenses. Longley said Pippen could deny an inning pass by standing one step off the post while keeping his other arm in position to defend the 3-point line.

"That was the intimidating part," Longley said. "Trying to get into the paint or get an entry pass with all those long arms and a well-orchestrated defense. It just wasn't easy doing it at that length."

It led to creative showdowns because the Bulls could change without missing a beat. Jordan could protect John Stockton. Pippen could protect center Greg Ostertag, and Harper could change guard Jeff Hornacek. Rodman and Longley took turns protecting Karl Malone.

The score in the table in Game 3 does not tell the whole story. Malone, who won the NBA MVP the previous season and finished second behind Jordan in 1997-98, hit his first six shots of the game. Longley said it was a difficult cover from the start. Chicago led three after the first quarter, and Malone had 12 of Utah's first 14 points.

"He laid me on the ground with bridges," said Longley. "It was a real challenge preparing Karl with confidence and the screen and roll action that came with that."

The Bulls defense, however, stifled that. Longley said the Bulls coach Phil Jackson's game plan required Rodman to take over Malone after the first quarter. Malone scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, but Chicago dismantled the rest of Utah's offense.

Outside of Malone, the Jazz shot 13 of 59 (22.0 percent) from the floor. Utah had 26 turnovers despite three fouls in Pippen's first half. Even more impressive, the Jazz had nine offensive rebounds while the Bulls had 39 defensive rebounds.

As Longley says, "We must have done well that day." That is an understatement.

Game 3 also showed Chicago's dominance at the United Center. The Bulls were 115-8 in the regular season and 30-3 in the playoffs at home through the three-mob second round from 1995-98. In perspective, the Warriors lost 11 games at home alone during the 2018-19 regular season. Jordan and Pippen, both NBA Defensive Team teams in 1997-98, were at the core of that.

"The intimidating part of the environment was looking into Michael's eyes and looking into Scottie's eyes and seeing those guys locked up," Longley said. "All of us really, but those two guys were the Doberman's spearhead, as (former Bulls assistant) Johnny Bach used to call them."

Utah scored just 23 points in the second half, including nine points in the fourth quarter. All the Bulls players scored in the game, and that would change the momentum in the series for the final Chicago championship race.

Longley still remembers who was responsible for leading that charge. You can see vivid examples on the stream. With the Bulls up 14 at the end of the second quarter, Jordan yelled at Harper after Hornacek made a layup on a defensive mission. Jordan also teased Pippen on the ice on his knees in the fourth quarter, but not until the game was in his hands. The Bulls led 72-45 after three quarters.

"With (Jordan) as the team leader, if it had been someone else leading that team, we would have gotten up at the age of 25 and gone home," Longley said. "Personally, I've never seen anyone drive his team as hard as Michael. Once you're 25, most teams back off, not consciously, but there's a tendency for that. You're seeing it right now in the playoffs when the teams rise in the second half.

"That is not Michael," he said. "Michael led us to a 42-point victory."