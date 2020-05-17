Reginae Carter's video with her dad Lil Wayne has fans who say she's a lucky girl

Reginae Carter shared a video with her father Lil Wayne. Check out the video Nae shared on her social media account in which fans said she is playing with Lil Wayne.

‘We are exactly the same lol. Be sure to tune in to @familyhustle on @ vh1 this Monday at 8pm! "Nae captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Aw, Wayne is the goat. It's still number 1 in my eyes, "and another follower posted this:" Wooowww weezy making cameos. I never thought I'd see the day. "

Another follower posted this: "Wayne still isn't leaving 29, I mean, 27 fears are leaving," and someone else said, "Tell your dad I said I loved him up to the braids so far."

A follower posted this: "You are now an adult and it is good to hear your relationship, the bonding time is getting stronger."

A fan said: Me I love it! I remember when I used to have a lot of videos with you when you were younger that I spoiled you … He was just a baby, but he did very well … Tunchie # 1 4 life🔥Nola baby ".

Many fans said it must be great to have Lil Wayne as your father and Nae is a lucky girl.

Another follower said: "It's great to have Wayne, the goat as your father,quot;, and someone else posted this message: "@colormenae your dad, the goat,quot;, all I remember in my teens is your dad's music " .

Someone else said, "Who doesn't love Wayne! I can't wait to watch this episode!" And a follower posted this: "Why are you his Jedi twin! @Colormenae !! I love them both and I know that all that is cooking is fire. Shopping on all platforms! "

In other news, Toya Johnson's daughter told Page Six that she does not plan to make anyone else famous ever again.

As expected, people jumped to the comments and said that he is definitely referring to his former BFD, YFN Lucci whom he broke up with in 2019.



