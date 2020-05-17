Reginae Carter addresses people who say they are no longer friends with Taina and Lori Harvey because she "doesn't fit in,quot;

In recent months, fans have realized that Reginae Carter and her former best friend Taina Williams may not be as friendly as they used to be, with some even claiming that Lori Harvey is the reason.

Well, Reginae closed all of that and says she has no problem with any of those women. "I have no problem with Taina, I have no problem with Lori … They are all my friends, we are great, we talk, there is no problem."

Reginae was heading Fans who said it "doesn't fit,quot; with Lori Harvey and Taina's group and made it clear that that's not the case, saying everyone is dumb! "So, to be told that I don't fit in with a group when the girls live together in Los Angeles and I live in Atlanta, so I can't show my body on the beach, I can't be in the photos, so that's what it is, "she said." We are all cute, we are all cute as hell! "

Reginae went on to say that each girl in the group represents a different type of girl, and she is repainting for the chocolate girls!

%MINIFYHTML0eb9705b6dcc183ac8aa4b762f7af02517%

Watch the full video here through 9MagTV:



We'll keep you posted on all of these tea roommates!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!