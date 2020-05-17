Rebel Wilson shows off his new slim figure and fans are amazed

Rebel Wilson is showing his weight loss and his friends are amazed. By posting photos to his official Instagram account, where he has 7.9 million followers, Rebel shared a photo in which he posed in a black outfit. He stood on a ladder and turned his head to the side. Her blonde hair fell below her shoulders with a loose curl. Long side-swept bangs framed her face. The Australian beauty has been showing off her slim figure in a series of photos on her Instagram account and fans love the new look.

Rebel wore a curve hugging bodice with a peplum trim accentuating her tight waist. Paired with a matching skirt, Rebel looked classy and elegant. She didn't dominate the look with a lot of makeup, but she kept the look natural and moist.

Always to bring humor and wit to a situation, Rebel compared her appearance to that of a lawyer, but her fans quickly corrected her and let her know that she was a fashionable girl.

Rebel shared the following title.

"Some days‘ Rebel lawyer ’comes out of her shell x and this is what x fitfitfit looks like: @countryroad,quot;

You can see the photo that Rebel Wilson shared below.

Rebel has been showing off her curves on Instagram and her fans love it. He recently shared another series of photos where he took a playful attitude. She captioned the series of three photos with the following.

"I Call This Series: At Home With Rebel 😘"

Rebel showed off her cleavage in a black bra she wore with an aquamarine tracksuit. He left the jacket open while performing various poses.

In the first photo, Rebel sat on top of her sofa and looked at the camera. Light filtered into the room through the blinds behind her. In the second photo, Rebel stood up and looked at the camera showing off his abs and bust. For the final photo, Rebel got down on her knees and looked at the camera. Fans loved the photos and gave her tons of fire emojis along with plugins that she was beautiful.

You can see those photos below.

What do you think about Rebel's new look and daring demeanor? Are you loving her new photos?

