Real Heroes 400 Live Streaming Reddit NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: The Real Heroes 400 live stream, TV channel, start time, watch
Another live sport has returned from the doldrums of a suspended season. The NASCAR Cup Series will restart on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400.
This will be the sport’s comeback event after the season had to be paused because of the coronavirus pandemic back in March. The race will be run with only minimal personnel and drivers themselves at the track. No spectators will be allowed at this race, a set up which appears to be the new normal through at least the races in June according to NASCAR’s official site.
Also making a comeback at the event is Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, but escaped with minor injuries, and has recovered enough the get back behind the wheel.
Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite to take the checkered flag at the season’s restart race. Busch (+500) has finished third, seventh and second in his last three runs at Darlington. But don’t sleep on Erik Jones at +1800, who won the 2019 Southern 500 at Darlington in his №20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he led for 79 laps.
So who wins NASCAR at Darlington on May 17? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its racing picks last season and just nailed the Daytona 500.
Real Heroes 400 odds
Odds via William Hill
DRIVERRACE WINNER ODDS
Kyle Busch
+500
Denny Hamlin
+700
Kevin Harvick
+750
Brad Keselowski
+750
Joey Logano
+750
Martin Truex Jr.
+800
Chase Elliott
+850
Alex Bowman
+1100
Ryan Blaney
+1400
Erik Jones
+2000
Jimmie Johnson
+2200
Kurt Busch
+2200
William Byron
+2800
Matt DiBenedetto
+4000
Matt Kenseth
+4000
Aric Almirola
+6000
Tyler Reddick
+7500
Clint Bowyer
+7500
Ryan Newman
+10000
Christopher Bell
+10000
Chris Buescher
+10000
Austin Dillon
+10000
Cole Custer
+12500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
+15000
Bubba Wallace
+30000
Ty Dillon
+50000
Michael McDowell
+75000
Daniel Suarez
+75000
Ryan Preece
+75000
John Hunter Nemechek
+75000
Josh Bilicki
+250000
Joey Gase
+250000
Quin Houff
+250000
BJ McLeod
+250000
Garrett Smithley
+250000
Reed Sorensen
+250000
JJ Yeley
+250000
Timmy Hill
+250000
Brennan Poole
+250000
Corey Lajoie
+250000
Here’s the information you need to know to catch this Sunday’s race as the NASCAR season kicks off, and a major American sports league returns to your television.