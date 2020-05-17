Real Heroes 400 Live Streaming Reddit NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: The Real Heroes 400 live stream, TV channel, start time, watch

Another live sport has returned from the doldrums of a suspended season. The NASCAR Cup Series will restart on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400.

This will be the sport’s comeback event after the season had to be paused because of the coronavirus pandemic back in March. The race will be run with only minimal personnel and drivers themselves at the track. No spectators will be allowed at this race, a set up which appears to be the new normal through at least the races in June according to NASCAR’s official site.

Also making a comeback at the event is Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, but escaped with minor injuries, and has recovered enough the get back behind the wheel.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite to take the checkered flag at the season’s restart race. Busch (+500) has finished third, seventh and second in his last three runs at Darlington. But don’t sleep on Erik Jones at +1800, who won the 2019 Southern 500 at Darlington in his №20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he led for 79 laps.

Real Heroes 400 odds

Odds via William Hill

DRIVERRACE WINNER ODDS

Kyle Busch

+500

Denny Hamlin

+700

Kevin Harvick

+750

Brad Keselowski

+750

Joey Logano

+750

Martin Truex Jr.

+800

Chase Elliott

+850

Alex Bowman

+1100

Ryan Blaney

+1400

Erik Jones

+2000

Jimmie Johnson

+2200

Kurt Busch

+2200

William Byron

+2800

Matt DiBenedetto

+4000

Matt Kenseth

+4000

Aric Almirola

+6000

Tyler Reddick

+7500

Clint Bowyer

+7500

Ryan Newman

+10000

Christopher Bell

+10000

Chris Buescher

+10000

Austin Dillon

+10000

Cole Custer

+12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

+15000

Bubba Wallace

+30000

Ty Dillon

+50000

Michael McDowell

+75000

Daniel Suarez

+75000

Ryan Preece

+75000

John Hunter Nemechek

+75000

Josh Bilicki

+250000

Joey Gase

+250000

Quin Houff

+250000

BJ McLeod

+250000

Garrett Smithley

+250000

Reed Sorensen

+250000

JJ Yeley

+250000

Timmy Hill

+250000

Brennan Poole

+250000

Corey Lajoie

+250000

Here’s the information you need to know to catch this Sunday’s race as the NASCAR season kicks off, and a major American sports league returns to your television.