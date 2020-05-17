Reaction from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39 ;: Steve Kerr, & # 39; Black Jesus & # 39; and the best tweets from the last night of Jordan's documentary

"The Last Dance,quot; concluded on Sunday night.

Over the past five weekends, people across the country have watched Michael Jordan and his Bulls teams venture through the 1990s on their way to six NBA titles. Twitter has become a family reunion on those nights. Everyone gets together because sports have been back for two hours and social networks are flooded with shots, jokes and reactions.

For episodes nine and 10, it was no different. Reggie Miller, the Jazz, and too many pizza delivery men caught Twitter's attention right away.

Sporting News collected the best tweets from the last night of "The Last Dance,quot;.

Reggie Miller only refers to Jordan as "Black Jesus,quot;, "Black Cat,quot; or "Jordan,quot;

"Never talk trash with black Jesus!" MJ Reggie after dropping 37 points on him #The last Dance – Quentin Richardson (@QRich) May 18, 2020

"It became personal to me." – Michael Jordan describing the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, also all the minor inconveniences of his life. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020

Jordan: * sneezes * Me: "I bless you, Mike,quot; MJ: "… and that's when I started taking it personally,quot;#The last Dance – Jeff (@JeffJSays) May 18, 2020

"I ordered my lunch, paid and it was delivered. You could say it made it personal for me,quot; – Michael Jordan https://t.co/mxSCqwJNk8 – Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) May 18, 2020

That Larry Bird face after that ridiculous shot by Reggie is a next-level compliment for Jordan … – Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) May 18, 2020

A rookie Byron Russell asked Jordan why he quit. It shouldn't have.

"Since then, he has been on my list." – Michael Jordan on Bryon Russell, but also on everyone – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 18, 2020

Bryon Russell told Michael Jordan that he could protect him when Jordan retired, so Jordan came back and hit two game winners in the final hahaha, that's a trivial level of the entire universe – Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 18, 2020

Jordan says the "flu game,quot; was actually food poisoning courtesy of Utah pizza

Michael Jordan saying he ate all the pizza is only the only time that Michael Jordan has said that I understood and implicitly identified with lol – Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 18, 2020

I love that Jordan's trainer was like "four guys out the door delivering pizza. To enemy territory during the final. I have to say I have a bad feeling about this." and still they ate it anyway. That shit had to smell like heaven. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLe17a23b24e05c1f3bb3f5a368063a25f17%

I'm so confused that someone picked up the phone and said hello, I'd like a pizza for NBA superstar Michael Jordan – Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) May 18, 2020

The end of episode nine touches on Steve Kerr and the murder of his father.

nah his personal story is compelling, and this document is intended for the bulls, not just Jordan. It also connects Kerr and Jordan through the shared experience of losing their parents. #The last Dance https://t.co/PXXOVt2X4j – bomani (@bomani_jones) May 18, 2020

“During the national anthem, I thought about my father, who would love this right now. He wouldn't even believe it, but he would love this. "

– Steve Kerr – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 18, 2020

In five seasons with the Bulls, Steve Kerr shot 48 percent from 3. 48 percent. – Robert Mays (@robertmays) May 18, 2020

Dennis Rodman's wild adventures continue

I wish Twitter was present when Dennis Rodman left in the middle of the NBA Finals to join Hulk Hogan on WCW – LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 18, 2020

Rodman was on the two best teams of all time: the 90 Bulls and the NWO. – Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 18, 2020

within 48 hours: Dennis Rodman played it out with no consequence, sucked on DDP's ass in Nitro, made free throws in a Finals game and then went home to Carmen Electra. This good streak can never be conquered. – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020

The 1998 finals against the Jazz were full of stories

Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals will be the most watched basketball game of all time. 72 million people (26% of the United States population at the time) watched at least part of the game.#The last Dance pic.twitter.com/HOxSB4dEV2 – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020