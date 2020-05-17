Rapper Lil Kim SPREAD with her boyfriend during quarantine!

Rapper Lil Kim may be back on the market! MTO News learned that Lil Kim separated from her boyfriend, after being quarantined with him for two months.

Now she meets the family when she quarantines someone; your relationship can be strengthened. . . or completely fall apart.

Unfortunately for Lil Kim and her entertainment executive boyfriend who calls himself "The Great Leader," it was the latter.

Her relationship with him was made public last year when she revealed it to fans in a post where she thanked him for buying him a diamond necklace. "It's nice!" Kim said

Here are pictures of him praising his baby just a few months ago:

Now, Lil Kim is no longer following his music industry, but it is unclear if this division is permanent, or if the two just need a break time.

Best of luck to both Kim and The Great Leader.