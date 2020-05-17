Rapper Kevin Gates Sextape Leaks – Goes viral on Twitter! (Graphic)

Rapper Kevin Gates is the # 1 trending topic on Twitter this morning. Yesterday, a Twitter user leaked a sextuple that shows the rapper having sex with a woman.

And the woman is reportedly NOT his wife Dreka.

HERE IS A LINK TO A GOOGLE SEARCH – FOR THE DOORS OF KEVIN – EXTREMELY GRAPHIC

In the video, which MILLIONS has now seen around the world, Kevin holds up a camera and takes a selfie video, while getting involved on the spot.

And Kevin seems to be putting minimal effort into his acting. Actually, it hardly moves.

That lack of effort makes people on all social networks criticize the rapper, even calling him "boring,quot;.

These are some of the comments that were left on Twitter rating Kevin's performance:

Kevin Gates, real name Kevin Jerome Gilyard, is a rapper, singer and entrepreneur. It is currently signed with the Pan Winners Association with an association with Atlantic Records.

Her debut studio album, Islah, released in January 2016 and peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. USA Prior to Islah, Gates also released a series of mixtapes including Stranger Than Fiction, By Any Means, and Luca Brasi 2, all of which peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart.

