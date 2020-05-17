Home Entertainment Rapper Kevin Gates Sextape Leaks – Goes viral on Twitter! (Graphic)

Rapper Kevin Gates Sextape Leaks – Goes viral on Twitter! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
255
Logo

Rapper Kevin Gates is the # 1 trending topic on Twitter this morning. Yesterday, a Twitter user leaked a sextuple that shows the rapper having sex with a woman.

And the woman is reportedly NOT his wife Dreka.

HERE IS A LINK TO A GOOGLE SEARCH – FOR THE DOORS OF KEVIN – EXTREMELY GRAPHIC

In the video, which MILLIONS has now seen around the world, Kevin holds up a camera and takes a selfie video, while getting involved on the spot.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©