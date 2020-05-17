Ranking of the villains in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39 ;, since & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; even Jerry Krause and even Michael Jordan himself

Michael Jordan wanted to win a lot, and did his best to do it. He turned opponents into enemies and enemies into villains. It didn't take much imagination for Jordan to turn the "Bad Boy,quot; Pistons, whose game plan was to physically beat him up to subdue him, into arch-villains.

Other times, as in the case of LaBradford Smith, Jordan used his imagination so well that he created an enemy out of an innocent sophomore opponent by pretending that Smith said, "Good game."

MORE: Ranking of Michael Jordan's Bulls Championship Teammates

It is fitting, then, that ESPN's 1997-98 documentary "The Last Dance,quot; about Jordan and the Bulls highlights the villains in each pair of episodes. Every story needs an antagonist, and Jordan's is no different, even if he had to create some of them.

Sporting News ranks the top five villains for "The Last Dance,quot;:

5. LaBradford Smith

Smith was not actually a villain. Truth be told, he was just a young player who turned out to have the best game of his career, a 37-point blast on 15 shots on 20, against Jordan in 1993. It was a mistake.

Jordan said Smith said to him, "Good game, Mike," when Jordan was leaving the court. Jordan said he thought Smith was making fun of him, so he promised to match Smith's 37 points in the first half the next time they played, which happened the following night.

Jordan only He managed to put 36 in the first half and finished with 47. Years later, Jordan admitted that Smith never said "Good game,quot; to him and that he made up the story out of motivation.

"The Last Dance,quot; revealed other stories Jordan used to motivate himself, such as George Karl not speaking to him in a restaurant when the Bulls were playing with Karl & # 39; s Sonics in the 1997 finals. It sounds crazy. It was crazy. But it worked.

4. Jerry Reinsdorf, owner of the Bulls

Reinsdorf doesn't look so bad. He said in the documentary that he told Scottie Pippen not to sign the long-term contract which made him underpaid in the end.

He publicly defended Jordan's decision to leave the Bulls for a shot at an MLB career and even continued to pay Jordan his NBA contract when he was in the minor leagues.

But Reinsdorf still defends the team's decision to rebuild despite winning six championships in eight years and having a 33-year-old Jordan. He hired Jerry Krause as general manager and stuck to Krause's proclamation that Phil Jackson would be fired as head coach, even if the Bulls went 82-0 in season & # 39; 97 -98.

Reinsdorf did not end the Bulls dynasty, but did not maintain it either.

3. Michael Jordan

Jordan is a superhero, but also a villain. His villainous demeanor included a habit of gambling (a "competition problem," he called it), hitting his teammates, and regularly being a jerk, as was first documented by Sam Smith in his book "The Jordan Rules."

When the Bulls pulled Toni Kukoc out of Croatia in 1990, Jordan didn't like Krause to think so highly of the striker, so he made life miserable for his future teammate at the '92 Olympics.

Jordan was so obsessed with competition that he even made bets with security guards on who could throw a room closer to a wall that viewers were able to see in the scenes behind the scenes. He took whatever blow he could to Krause.

However, many of those traits are also what made Jordan so successful. He was addicted to winning. In "The Last Dance,quot;, we see the flaws of a man, who was once universally admired, and who still readily supports him.

He is an antihero, in the field of fictional characters such as Tony Soprano or Walter White. You can't look at it and think it's normal, but you also can't not see it.

%MINIFYHTMLc60c740b0ad2bbbfd49811beab79821f17%

2. The "bad boys,quot;

The name itself is villain. The Pistons devised the "Jordan Rules,quot; as a way to stop the unstoppable enemy, physically punishing him with hard fouls and constant double teams.

It worked. They beat Jordan on the way to the NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, the last two years before the Bulls' first three turbos. Jordan spent the first six years of his career without an appearance in the Finals. Despite the ungodly numbers, he simply couldn't get past Detroit.

Then Jordan entered the 1990 offseason, added 15 pounds of muscle mostly and never looked back.

More: The true greatness of the Pistons of the & # 39; Bad Boys & # 39; was removed by & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

When the Bulls finally made their way against the "Bad Boys," the Pistons' image as villains shot up. They left the court before the final horn when Chicago swept them off at & # 39; 91. Jordan never forgot it.

Almost 30 years later, he still thinks Isiah Thomas is a hole that has damaged Thomas' legacy. Thomas has a legitimate case as the second best point guard of all time. He orchestrated the Pistons' offense when they were winning championships. On his way to those championships, he defeated Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Jordan, the three most iconic players of his generation.

However, he is not seen in the same way as those three, which is the price he has to pay for beating and angering Jordan.

1. Jerry Krause, GM of the Bulls

Number 1 is obvious. Krause built the iconic Bulls of the '90s and then knocked them down. He wanted credit for the success of the franchise, but he never got it.

This documentary has drawn viewers to Jordan's mind, showing his obsession with winning. It's safe to say he would have succeeded where he ended up in the NBA. But Krause surrounded him with championship-level talent in Chicago.

He passed the No. 5 pick in the 1987 draft on a lanky boy from central Arkansas named Scottie Pippen. He brought in Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman, traded Charles Oakley for Bill Cartwright, and filled the list with Steve Kerr and Ron Harper.

Reinsdorf hired Krause in 1985, a year after Jordan's recruitment. From then on, Krause made it known that organizations He won championships, not just players and coaches. The documentary reveals that Krause wanted credit so badly because of his education.

"Jerry had the little man problem. He grew up like a fat boy," said author Mark Vancil in the first episode. "He was always the underdog and he couldn't control the part of him that needed credit."

With Jordan, Krause was like a man who won the lottery and started giving Ted talks on how to get rich. To his credit, he won the lottery and did not go bankrupt. He surrounded Jordan with one of the best coaches and wing men of all time, and ended up in the Hall of Fame for that. But Krause was so desperate to prove he deserved praise for the 1990s Bulls titles that he blew up a dynasty to invest his fortune on a 2000 frontcourt by Tyson Chandler and Eddy Curry.

Krause deserved more credit than he got, but as "The Last Dance,quot; shows, the guilt of finishing one of the best races in NBA history beats it all.