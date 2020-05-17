Rachel Lindsay & # 39; & # 39; Directly & # 39; & # 39; spoke to Hannah Brown about saying N-Word

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison
Former Bachelorette party star Rachel Lindsay led to social media to educate Hannah Brown and his followers on why using the N word is always out of the question.
On Sunday afternoon, after Brown's backlash for using the racial slur and after apologizing, Lindsay shared a "word,quot; on Instagram about why non-black people should never use the N-word.
"You guys have to excuse my appearance, I just came down from the Platoon because I needed to release some tension, I needed to release some stress," Lindsay said in a video posted on Instagram TV. "Honestly … I didn't want to have to do this. To be honest, I'm tired. I'm so tired of feeling like I have to be the one to say something."
It appears that Lindsay also spoke to Brown about why he should have never used racial slur during his Instagram Live on Saturday night, even if he was just singing a song.
"I never wanted to talk about this, I never wanted to say anything, honestly I am tired of feeling that I have to speak because other people will not (…) I am personally offended by what was done …. Start from the beginning, last night, when it all came out, "Lindsay said. "I didn't see it but I woke up today with a bunch of messages, basically telling me what happened, so I tried to do something a little different. I thought instead of dragging her (Hannah Brown), which is what people wanted me to do. , and I'm not necessarily in the business of doing that … I thought, let me get a verse out of the Bible. "
She added: "The Bible says in Matthew 18:15 that when you feel offended, you should go to that person and let them know that they offended you. So I did that, I thought, you know what, let me speak to the person directly and let them know how I sit down, "he explained. "It is not an opportunity to call someone, it is not necessarily an opportunity to drag them, it is an opportunity to educate them, to talk to them about how you got upset personally … so that's exactly what I did, never with the intention of coming to Do an Instagram Live, I thought, 'Let me challenge this person to use their platform' because last night it was used in a different way, so let me challenge you to use it in a better way. "
"Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind this," Lindsay said. "So let me give you an opportunity to use your platform to correct that mistake. I am personally hurt and offended that I gave someone the opportunity to do that and it was not done. Now I understand that an apology was made but when I know what could to have done, when I know what I challenged someone to do … they refused to do it, or they didn't do it. I should say it that way, they didn't do it. "
As a result, Lindsay felt that it was necessary to use her own platform to talk about why the insult should not be used.
"You know, it's easy to make a statement," he continued, referring to Brown's brief apology on Instagram Stories earlier this afternoon. "It's easy to hide behind the words, but when you are brave enough to say the N word on camera, on your platform … let me tell you, when you are brave enough to say the word on your platform, then you need be brave enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word. "
"I owe everyone a big apology," said Brown when he apologized. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, in public or in private, this language is unacceptable." I promise to do better. "
Lindsay explained that while she did not discredit the apology, she does not believe that "we can continue to give people a pass for this."
"We have to hold people accountable for what they are doing," Lindsay said. "And I am so discouraged and upset by the people who are now in my comments, the people who are in my DM to take it easy (…) those are the same people who do not look like me, who are not No he is personally offended by that word, he must feel disgusted when he pronounces it. He must feel uncomfortable (…) That word has so much weight and history behind it. If you don't know, do yourself a favor and educate yourself on that word. "
Lindsay also went on to say that Brown and others who cause this type of controversy should be held accountable, like their fans, for their actions and how they could harm other people and other communities.
He concluded: "That word was used to make black people feel less than … it was used to make them feel inferior … and every time you use that word and you're not black, you empower that word, and that that's why it's wrong. I don't care if you're singing it in a song … Non-black people shouldn't feel good saying that word. It's wrong. You wouldn't say it on TV. I wouldn't say it in front of your friends. blacks. "
