Rachel Lindsay & # 39; & # 39; Directly & # 39; & # 39; spoke to Hannah Brown about saying N-Word

Former Bachelorette party star Rachel Lindsay led to social media to educate Hannah Brown and his followers on why using the N word is always out of the question.

On Sunday afternoon, after Brown's backlash for using the racial slur and after apologizing, Lindsay shared a "word,quot; on Instagram about why non-black people should never use the N-word.

"You guys have to excuse my appearance, I just came down from the Platoon because I needed to release some tension, I needed to release some stress," Lindsay said in a video posted on Instagram TV. "Honestly … I didn't want to have to do this. To be honest, I'm tired. I'm so tired of feeling like I have to be the one to say something."

It appears that Lindsay also spoke to Brown about why he should have never used racial slur during his Instagram Live on Saturday night, even if he was just singing a song.

"I never wanted to talk about this, I never wanted to say anything, honestly I am tired of feeling that I have to speak because other people will not (…) I am personally offended by what was done …. Start from the beginning, last night, when it all came out, "Lindsay said. "I didn't see it but I woke up today with a bunch of messages, basically telling me what happened, so I tried to do something a little different. I thought instead of dragging her (Hannah Brown), which is what people wanted me to do. , and I'm not necessarily in the business of doing that … I thought, let me get a verse out of the Bible. "