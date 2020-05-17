The creators of the surreal animated series. Tooning Out the News Rudy Guiliani was on the show multiple times during his first week on the air. They also had a six-year-old boy hanging from the former mayor of New York City. Like many people around the world, the people behind Tooning Out the News They are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. For RJ Fried, that involved handing an iPad over to his young son as the showrunner sat in his room, calling Guiliani every hour to see if he picked up, the computer was ready to record in no time. What he didn't realize was that, through the vagaries of the cloud, Guiliani's calls went to the iPad her son was using, and that his son had hung up on him (and also Stephen Colbert).

"I tried to explain the enormity of hanging up on the president's attorney, who was the president, that this was his good friend," says Fried. The explanation was not really taken, his son convinced himself that he was now famous, but for Fried, the story has become emblematic of his strange but productive time in quarantine.

Were Tooning Out the News a series of live action, neither the traps nor the triumph of luring Guilani to the show in the first place would have been possible. It's basically impossible to shoot a mainstream television show while distancing yourself socially, which is why so many have stopped production. However, animated newcomers like CBS " Tooning Out the News and from Hulu Solar opposites veterans like it The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Big Mouth, and Family man, along with Hollywood animation studios like Paramount, have been able to continue working, largely thanks to innovative technology solutions. "We all feel incredibly lucky to be in this industry right now," says Fried.

Of course, the animated shows you're watching right now weren't created for quarantine, not even shows like Tooning Out the News and Solar opposites that were released during the quarantine period. Solar opposites, a comedy about aliens from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was largely terminated before the blockade went into effect. Tooning Out the NewsHowever, they had to abruptly change strategies when told that they would no longer be able to work in the studio they had built inside the Ed Sullivan Theater equipped for high-speed motion capture and animation and quick response. "Now we have this virtual animation studio that exists somewhere in the atmosphere," says Fried.

Nobody's virtual animation studio works perfectly. Fried and others have noted that one of the most difficult challenges to overcome is also one of the most mundane: large files. Studios are experimenting with ways to increase remote employees' internet connections and further compress files, but Fried says they've also worked to simplify characters and backgrounds as much as possible, and accept that sometimes, the transfer of files will be glacial. Tooning You have added an extra hour into your day just to allow it. "We are working a minimum 20-hour day," says Fried. "It is super fun,quot;. The other major difficulty beyond computing power is one that anyone working remotely should be familiar with: zoom-induced discomfort. While showing how Big Mouth We have found that comic success doing virtual table readings and video conferencing is better than nothing, it cannot be denied that chemistry is more difficult to create through a screen.

Still, virtualization has also provided lively shows with new opportunities. The relative speed of voice-over work has always been a benefit to actors, but voice-overs can now be done not only quickly, but without leaving home. "There are many news managers sitting at home who can, with the push of a button, go up and do a live interview with us," says Fried. "We can receive guests from anywhere. We can take talent from anywhere in the world as long as they have a good internet connection, and a lot of people are looking for a job right now because live action shows have pushed the pause. ” Previously, Tooning Out the News it had been largely limited to New York-based guests and staff who were able to come to the Ed Sullivan Theater in no time. For some people, this could be a proof of concept for a career that helps to democratize geographically an industry generally grouped in two coastal cities.

Quarantine has also been the perfect testing ground for new animation experiments the programs were already working on. This Friday, Twitter organized a live animation Solar opposites Questions and answers as part of the promotional launch of the program, the first for the platform. In the same day, Tooning Out the News it broadcast its second animated show live. According to a Hulu spokesperson, the Solar opposites The questions and answers were hardly affected by the limitations of social distancing, apart from having the voice actors recording from home. “At the end of the day, we never have much time to question what we do. It's like a night show, "says Fried about Tooning. "I can't imagine that lawyers love it, but live animation is the next frontier." It doesn't seem to matter much that the people who march to establish that border are virtual.

This story first appeared on wired.com

Listing image by CBS