Promising role for a randomly selected healthcare worker by Kevin Hart – Up News Info Detroit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kevin Hart found an advantage in putting his name on a charitable cause during the coronavirus pandemic: The comedian offered a supporting role in a future film to a health worker in the COVID-19 fight.

Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, received a call from Hart ("Jumanji,quot;) that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of online retailer Fanatics.

The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America & # 39; s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America. Most of the highly successful awards offered involve bankruptcy offers to share experiences with List A celebrities and athletes.

Law said he donated "a few hundred dollars,quot; for a chance to win a speaking party, trailer, assistant, car service, locker room and a five-star hotel stay for a future Hart movie.

Law said he was told he was a finalist in the contest until he received a FaceTime call from Hart to the surprise that he really had won, with Hart joking that the award winner might be the next Macaulay Culkin.

"This is great, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge, "Hart told Law. “You will be in my next movie. I repeat, you, Henry, you, Henry, you will be in my next movie.

There was a minimum bid of $ 10 to compete for the Hart Prize and there were over 10 million entries.

Before Law prepares for his close-up, he had to see firsthand the devastating effects of COVID-19 on his work in Jefferson's healthcare system. The law revolves between the New Jersey campuses in Cherry Hill, Washington Township and Stratford.

"As an anesthesiologist, we are there with the patient," Law said by phone. "If they need to put on a breathing tube, this is usually the most dangerous time to catch virus particles." That was a big concern at first. But over time, we start to get more PPE. Right now, I think we are pretty good at that point of view. I still see quite a few patients coming. "

Law is a big fan of the Sixers, of which Rubin has a stake in the property. He has been isolated from his parents, both over the age of 70, and from his 96-year-old grandmother during the crisis.

"Although there is still a lot of tragedy going on, we are improving to deal with it," Law said.

The All In Challenge has offered more than 400 awards and raised nearly $ 43 million in the past four weeks.

