Priest pulls out a water pistol in the fight against the coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) – A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area targeted his parishioners in an attempt to maintain social estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic, using a water pistol to shoot holy water.

Photos posted on social media by the Church of San Ambrosio show the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water at a car window when he stopped next to the church steps at Easter. He wore a mask, mask, and rubber gloves as additional precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

Photos of the priest at the church in Grosse Pointe Park have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest in the midst of the fires of hell directing the water pistol at figures like demons.

Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when photos of him throwing holy water began to circulate widely on the Internet. But, he said, "I still haven't heard a thing."

The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with the back door open, shooting water into a flower basket.

The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees in the church for every person who died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.

