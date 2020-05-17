President Trump Takes a Bill Pullman "Independence Day" Speech – Up News Info

TO UPDATE: Actor Bill Pullman has responded to President Trump's use of his voice in a parody video on Saturday. The clip borrowed Pullman's speech as president in the 1996 film, Independence Day.

"My voice does not belong to anyone but me, and I am not running for president this year," Pullman said in a statement provided to Up News Info.

EARLIER: As the nation slowly returns to economic activity, President Donald Trump has borrowed a speech from the movie. Independence Day to encourage people to recover the night.

In the original 1996 film, Bill Pullman plays the role of President Thomas J. Whitmore, a former fighter pilot who tries to inspire his collection of rag pilots to keep faith in their battle against interplanetary invaders.

For the Tweet, President Trump (or, more likely, someone else) has superimposed his head on Pullman's body. It is the same speech, only addressed to the coronavirus. "We are fighting for our right to live, to exist", the image of Pullman / Trump thunders. "We are going to continue living. We are going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day!”

Check out the clip below: