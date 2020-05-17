President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump recalled the late Phyllis George today as "a true trailblazer for women on television" in his storm of tweets on Sunday. George died Friday at age 70.

“Phyllis George was a great person and a true pioneer for women on television. The NFL could not have made a better "choice" when they choose Phyllis as the first woman to represent them. Also, a wonderful First Lady of Kentucky as the wife of Governor John Y. Brown … ".

Beyond that, the Tweet Commander greeted the "Boaters for Trump" flotilla that paraded Saturday on the intracoastal waterway near Mar-a-Lago in Florida, repeating a previous show of support earlier this month.

The president also thanked a protest march in Albany, New York, for the reopening of the state.

We will add more communications as they come in. The storm of tweets so far:

I'm REALLY doing well, medically, to resolve the CoronaVirus (Plague!) Situation. It will happen! %MINIFYHTML1d033a013e699714ec6c793f9b9d46ab15% – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020