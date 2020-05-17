Loving or hating the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump understands the culture of Internet memes. Earlier this weekend, the president posted a fake video from the classic 1990s movie, Independence Day, in which Bill Pullman gives his speech before the fighter pilots go to war with the alien invaders.

Probably referring to the coronavirus pandemic that led to the national blockade in the United States, Trump posted the meme on his Twitter account with his own face overlaid on that of Bill, who was seen more than 15 million times and liked hundreds thousands of times.

However, not everyone was happy with that, including the Independence Day the actor himself, Bill Pullman, who gave the speech in the film. The deadline reported today that Pullman actually responded to the tweet, albeit unhappily.

In a statement provided to the outlet, Deadline, Pullman wrote that his voice does not belong to any other individual but to himself, and that he will not run for the presidency any time soon. As fans of the original 1996 movie know, Bill played the President of the United States, Thomas J. Whitmore, a former fighter pilot.

His speech before the battle begins encourages the other pilots to fight off the alien invaders as the last attempt to save human civilization. Trump's fake video also features appearances from other Republicans, including Ted Cruz, among others.

As previously reported, the United States began a large-scale blockade of the nation in March of this year. For months, Americans had to stay behind doors and, for the first time, avoid working in exchange for government stimulus controls.

However, states are now finally reopening despite what some health professionals have argued. Trump and other members of his administration have hinted that the repercussions of the ongoing quarantine, including the observed economic effects worldwide, far outweigh the further spread of COVID-19.

Ad

Other financial analysts have argued the same point. Earlier this week, other business professionals and leading financial figures stated that the current stock market is more overpriced since the Dot Com bubble in the early 2000s.



Post views:

0 0