Preakness rescheduled for October 3, one month after Derby

The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for October 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than an hour before the original Triple Crown race time.

Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, Preakness was postponed on April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's weather turned out to be ideal, a little breezy with temperatures around 80 degrees, but there were no customers in the Pimlico grandstand or inland, and there were no horses at the starting gate for 6:45 p.m. race.

The runway parking lot is currently being used as a direct access coronavirus testing center.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan revealed the new date for Preakness on NBC, who also participated in the decision because he televises the race.

"Under normal circumstances, I would be standing at Pimlico … presenting the Woodlawn Trophy to the winner of the 145th Preakness Stake," said Hogan. “But as we all know, these are not ordinary circumstances. However, I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of the state, the Maryland Jockey Club, and the historic Maryland racing industry that the Preakness 145 will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on October 3. "

Belinda Stronach, president of The Stronach Group (owner of Pimlico), was also present for the announcement.

"It's a shame we can't all be together today to crown a new Preakness champion," he said.

The makeup date could keep Preakness as the jewel in the middle of the Triple Crown, depending on the 153rd execution of Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to September 5, and the New York Racing Association is trying to determine the best date for the Belmont, originally scheduled for June 6.

%MINIFYHTMLc4338d9c91ea1a1f48e7d9da15d5458517%

In a statement released Saturday, NYRA CEO and President David O & # 39; Rourke applauded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to authorize live horse racing in the state, without fans, starting on June 1.

"The NYRA will announce the race dates and corresponding betting schedule for the Spring / Summer 2020 meeting at Belmont Park in the very near future," said O & # 39; Rourke.

When Preakness skyrockets in October, 20 weeks after its usual date, health concerns will dictate protocol for fans on the rostrum. Tens of thousands of fans generally gather in the infield of the extensive facilities to drink, gamble, socialize and listen to bands, but InfieldFest 2020 has already been canceled.

The inner box generally represents the highest percentage of race attendance, which last year attracted 131,256 fans and had a record $ 99,852,653.

This year, attendance and betting are expected to drop dramatically.

"I'm not very optimistic, it will run in front of fans unless it's late in the fall and everything is fine and everyone is healthy," said Linda Gaudet, coach and founding member of the Maryland Association of Knights of Thoroughbred recently. .