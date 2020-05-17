Porsha Williams invites fans to watch Shamea Morton's scripted series "Mocha,quot;

Porsha Williams invited their IG fans and fans to watch the Shamea Morton series. Take a look at her message of support that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Ladies, I need you to quarantine and relax with me! Join me for a binge on the @shameamorton "Mocha,quot; scripted series. As we return to the end of the season. Presented by @ signal23television apart from his new wife's channel #signalher. Log on to www.signal23tv.com to download one of the applications. Tell us which episode is your favorite! "Porsha captioned her post.

Shamea jumped into the comment section and posted this message: "Aaaaah, this is so sweet,quot;, thanks bestie, "I love you,quot;.

A fan poured out on her and said, "Natural black beauty with a class shows her loving and very proud," and someone else posted this: "One of my favorites is literally a Barbie doll."

Another follower said that "Shamea is so beautiful, great mother, wife and a,quot; true friend ", I love seeing her on the show,quot;, and someone else said, "Sooo sweet to support her! You are an amazing friend to her @ porsha4real,quot; .

A follower said: ‘Is your partner insecure this Sunday? @porsha4real I didn't see a post for it, "and someone else praised Shamea:" I've been saying @shameamorton needed his own show !!! "Personality,quot;

In other news, Porsha made people laugh like there was no tomorrow with this latest video that she shared on her social media account.

"People don't impress me." I am sexy. "Follow the TikTok name: @ pjmomma." Porsha captioned her fun video.

People skipped comments and laughed at Porsha's filters, praising the fact that it's so much fun.

Also, not too long ago, Porsha made fans laugh with a video in which her daughter PJ has a face full of makeup.

Porsha has stayed at home with her family during this quarantine.



