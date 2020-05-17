Porsha Williams admits that she and Dennis McKinley moved too quickly – reveals how it felt to see photos of him dining with other women

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley seemed like a fairy tale ending come true. However, that illusion was quickly exposed once the CEO of Go Naked discovered that the love of her life was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant.

The couple finally decided to go to therapy where they are working to rebuild that trust.

However, both viewers and co-stars of Porsha noticed that the King and Queen of the Hot Dog took things too quickly.

Although Kandi Burruss tried to warn her, Porsha rushed forward and became pregnant with Dennis' baby and accepted her marriage proposal.

Now, she admits it was a big mistake.

During the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting, part two, Porsha explained, "I think most of my relationship with Dennis, I didn't apologize for moving too fast because I'm a desperate romantic and I loved him."

She went on to say how being a hopeless romantic failed.

‘We wanted the same things. But at the same time, in real time, you have to give a person the opportunity to put aside what was happening so that all of you really move forward in a real relationship. So I wish we could have taken a little more time. "

He also addressed an issue that arose months ago where McKinley was seen late at night in a restaurant with other women.

Williams claims that she knew he was going out, but not to a restaurant after his departure.

& # 39; He was angry. I didn't feel the need to comment and try to defend it in any way, so I didn't comment. But now we are in a different place. At the time, I knew I was going to a birthday party at a club. What he did not know is that later he would go to eat. And then seeing what it looked like when people took the photo, and once again in the press with negative light, I didn't like it. Even if you go out to eat with friends as far as I know, it still doesn't matter. You go out to eat at a certain time in the morning. And he agreed. "

The couple seems to have a hot and cold relationship. While some signs point to a rupture, others point to a pregnancy.



