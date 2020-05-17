Home Entertainment Pop Star PartyNextDoor appears to be using cocaine while on Instagram Live...

Pop Star PartyNextDoor appears to be using cocaine while on Instagram Live !!

Pop singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor is going viral because he seemed to take a cociane "hit,quot; right in the middle of an IG Live session with his fans.

(see the video above)

In the middle of the video, Party turns away from the camera and says "let me hit this." Then the singer seems to sniff something off camera and returns, rubbing his nose.

People on social media immediately began to speculate that the singer was using cocaine.

