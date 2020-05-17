Pop Star PartyNextDoor appears to be using cocaine while on Instagram Live !!

Pop singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor is going viral because he seemed to take a cociane "hit,quot; right in the middle of an IG Live session with his fans.

(see the video above)

In the middle of the video, Party turns away from the camera and says "let me hit this." Then the singer seems to sniff something off camera and returns, rubbing his nose.

People on social media immediately began to speculate that the singer was using cocaine.

PartyNextDoor, real name Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer.

PartyNextDoor was the first artist signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label in 2013 and later that year released their first self-titled EP PartyNextDoor. He subsequently released PartyNextDoor Two and PNDColours in 2014 and PartyNextDoor 3 in 2016. PartyNextDoor has collaborated with various artists, including Drake, Big Sean, and Jeremih.

He has also been successful as a songwriter, having written "Work,quot;, which was released on Rihanna's album Anti and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, along with more songs like "Wild Thoughts,quot;, which reached number 2 on The Billboard Hot 100.