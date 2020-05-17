Pop Smoke death investigation thwarted by COVID-19 pandemic

As the world knows, many court cases in the United States have been suspended as the nation begins to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. An investigation the police have struggled with is that of Pop Smoke, who was killed near the beginning of the year.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was killed in Los Angeles shortly after abandoning his new project, Meet The Woo 2. While it's only been a few months since it happened, the LAPD has yet to find out who did it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, TMZ reported, LAPD finds it difficult to even find the resources necessary to investigate the death of the 20-year-old artist. COVID-19 has essentially forced the police to shift their resources to other apparently more important matters.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the police have been investigating the artist's death, it's just that his resources are very restricted and they find it difficult to find more information about who may have killed him.

In addition, detectives have stated that they find it difficult to find witnesses. Some have refused to cooperate or even speak to police officers, while others have provided misinformation.

On a more positive note, the police hope that with their new album due out in June this year, perhaps people will start to speak more frankly about Pop Smoke and also reveal some clues in the process. There is no doubt that authorities will pay close attention to what is said online in the coming months, especially regarding Pop Smoke.

Either way, the rapper's tragic passing came as a big surprise to many in the industry. For example, both Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent came out to say that Pop Smoke's death was likely motivated by jealousy and envy.

As previously reported, the house Pop Smoke was staying in was broken into where the rapper was later killed. Later reports claimed that the royal artist approached the police to help find men who were trying to kill him.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pop Smoke actually turned to his social media to say that he had to cancel a program at the behest of the police, however, it was later reported that it was Pop Smoke who canceled the program after communicating. with them.



