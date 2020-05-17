Police: Man dies in hospital after shooting in North Minneapolis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9a86032d3c8718e44eb9d083c3f035db14%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man is dead after a shooting in northern Minneapolis on Saturday night.
Police say it happened in the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man believed to be in his 40s, lying outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery. Authorities were later notified that the victim died overnight in the hospital.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating, searching the neighborhood for any clues or witnesses. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the authorities.