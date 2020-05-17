Police arrest Colorado woman accused of violating Hawaii's coronavirus quarantine

A Colorado woman was arrested in Hawaii on Saturday after police said she failed to comply with the state's mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers.

Tara Trunfio, 23, could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $ 5,000 for violating the two-week self-quarantine established in March by Hawaii Governor David Y. Ige to try to stem the spread of the novel. coronavirus.

Anyone visiting or returning to Hawaii should be isolated for two weeks upon arrival, only for a medical emergency or to seek medical attention.

%MINIFYHTMLc3a1f692eebfabde1d75a0ef1dc7cc3b17%

Trunfio recognized the quarantine restrictions when he arrived on the island of Maui, according to the Maui Police Department, but did not follow them after leaving the airport. Police released a "bullet point bullet,quot; for his arrest on Friday and posted about the situation on Facebook, reaching more than 300,000 people when thousands of users commented on the post.

Trunfio, whose Facebook page says he lives in Boulder, was arrested early Saturday morning after police were dispatched to a residence in Kula, a city in Maui, by a woman who refused to leave the property around 2 a.m. am. The police arrived and discovered Trunfio, whom they arrested.

%MINIFYHTMLc3a1f692eebfabde1d75a0ef1dc7cc3b18%

His bonus was set at $ 4,000. Trunfio could not be reached for comment on Sunday.