Plandemic will take root with anti-vaxxers like other conspiracy theories historically

Don't believe what you read on the fake news about John Wilkes Booth. The conspiracy theory holds that Pope Pius IX was the true mastermind behind the murder of our beloved President Abe Lincoln. The evidence for the Roman Catholic connection seems indisputable. Most Irish Catholic immigrants opposed the Civil War and voted for the Democrats. When the Republicans started the draft, Irish Catholics in New York mutinied. The murder conspirators John Surratt and his mother Mary Surratt were Catholics. When the son fled justice, where did he end up? The Vatican. Pope Pius IX also had a grudge to resolve. In 1856, Lincoln successfully defended the controversial priest Charles Chiniquy in a slanderous suit. Chiniquy was excommunicated but Rome never forgot Lincoln.

Does it sound absurd? This was one of several conspiracy theories that went viral after Lincoln's death. Conspiracy theories are not a new phenomenon. Unfortunately, its appeal lingers in the information age when the availability of objective information is just a Google search away. Research by University of Chicago political science professors Eric Oliver and Thomas Wood estimates that half of Americans buy at least one conspiracy at any given time. Their analysis of national surveys from 2006 to 2011 found that nearly a quarter of Americans believed that Wall Street bankers conspired to cause the 2008 financial crisis or that the US government. USA He planned the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a pretext for war.

Recently, a video revealing the alleged agenda behind the COVID-19 pandemic received 8 million views before YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook removed the video from their platforms. There is more to come; The 26-minute Plandemic is simply a preview of a complete "documentary,quot;. The video, starring discredited anti-vax researcher Judy Mikovits, claims that billionaires colluded to spread the laboratory-created COVID-19 virus to promote their vaccine schedule. Unlike previous providers of conspiracy theories with their sad, stuck-up websites in the 1990s and their self-published books, those who have seen it say the video's production values ​​are decent.

While the plausibility of plandemic theory is certainly reinforced by better-than-average videography, the theory has gained traction due to factors as old as our species: human cognitive biases.

Proportionality bias, for example, is the human tendency to believe that a historical event must have an equally significant cause. Box cutter terrorists could not have brought down the tallest buildings in the United States at the behest of a man in a cave. It must have been massive internal work. An actor could not have killed a president; there must be more to the story. A bat with an upper respiratory infection could not have caused a global pandemic. A clique of billionaires, however, could.

Confirmation bias leads people to collect and interpret information in a way that confirms what they already believe. Just as the theory of the murder of Pope Lincoln found fertile ground among anti-Catholic and anti-immigrant Americans, so the plandemic theory will germinate among American anti-Vaxxers.

Unfortunately, deleting video from social media platforms is likely to trigger another cognitive bias: the scarcity heuristic. Objects and information that are considered less available are perceived as inherently more valuable. Whether we're talking about limited-edition chachkies (remember how people stayed in line all night to get a "rare,quot; Beanie Baby), a grocery store shelf with a roll of toilet paper remaining, or banned information , humans respond to perceived shortages with fierce craving. "Almost invariably, our response to the information ban is a greater desire to receive that information and a more favorable attitude towards it than before the ban," wrote Robert B. Cialdini, Ph.D. in the book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion. “The interesting thing about the effects of censoring information is not that members of the audience want the information more than before, that seems natural. Rather, they come to believe more in the information, even though they have not received it. "

Understandably, social media platforms remove Plandemic's video so that it doesn't influence people to act in ways that can increase the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, doing so may have made false claims more credible and intractable. It is better to fight misinformation with information than with censorship.

The good news is that conspiracy theories, like viruses, become less dangerous over time. Americans eventually developed collective immunity to the papa-Lincoln conspiracy theory. Over time, the plandemic theory will follow the path of other infections.

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

