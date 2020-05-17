Phyllis George, pioneer in sports journalism, dies at 70 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports journalism, has died. She was 70 years old.

George died Thursday of complications from a blood disorder, a family spokesman said.

She was the first female sports presenter in the country to work for a major television network. She was hired on Up News Info in 1974.

The former Miss America winner was a key member of the popular soccer show "The NFL Today,quot;.

George was also the former first lady of Kentucky in 1979 when she married Governor John Y. Brown Jr.

George leaves behind a son, Lincoln Tyler George Brown, and a daughter, CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown.

Both published a joint statement to the Associated Press, which said:

“To many, Mom was known for her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering sports presenter, 50th Miss America, and First Lady. But all of this was before we were born and never like we saw Mom. For us, she was the most amazing mother we could ask for, and they are all defining qualities that the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, symbolizing how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty that many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of their inner beauty, only to be overcome by an unwavering spirit that allowed them to persevere through thick and thin. ”

