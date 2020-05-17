Phyllis George dies: women in TV sports who went their way react

Phyllis George broke a glass ceiling 45 years ago when she became a correspondent for CBS's fledgling "The NFL Today," the first woman to regularly report on professional soccer on network television. She was a Miss America (1971) reporting on the United States game, surrounded by men on set and on the field.

George worked on the show for 6 1/2 years for two terms before leaving forever in 1983. His work on that groundbreaking series made a lasting impression, something that became clear on Saturday after his death at age 70 was announced due to to a blood disorder.

MORE: NFL Primetime TV Schedule for 2020

Brent Musburger, who became a powerful sports television player as host of "The NFL Today," wrote a tribute.

Jayne Kennedy, who succeeded and was later replaced by George, understood what George accomplished.

CBS added its own statement.

But there were also countless tributes (and words of thanks) from the stations George inspired:

