Phyllis George broke a glass ceiling 45 years ago when she became a correspondent for CBS's fledgling "The NFL Today," the first woman to regularly report on professional soccer on network television. She was a Miss America (1971) reporting on the United States game, surrounded by men on set and on the field.

George worked on the show for 6 1/2 years for two terms before leaving forever in 1983. His work on that groundbreaking series made a lasting impression, something that became clear on Saturday after his death at age 70 was announced due to to a blood disorder.

Brent Musburger, who became a powerful sports television player as host of "The NFL Today," wrote a tribute.

Jayne Kennedy, who succeeded and was later replaced by George, understood what George accomplished.

My heart broke, #PhyllisGeorge has died. Thanks to her, I became a pioneer in the world of sports television when I occupied the NFL TODAY desk. Ironically, in all these years we never met! Thanks Phyllis for opening the door. Believe me, I know the challenges you faced.

CBS added its own statement.

But there were also countless tributes (and words of thanks) from the stations George inspired:

It is very sad to hear the news about Phyllis George. She was an early inspiration to me. He had it all: brain, beauty, grace, and the kind of tenacity he needed at the time. Only 70, too young. I will always remember her as a pioneer. #RIP

Rest in peace Phyllis George 🙏🏻. A true pioneer who approached her work with enthusiasm, empathy and humor. She was charming and funny … she helped her audience connect with some of the great sports figures of the time. Condolences to her family and to all who loved her. ❤️