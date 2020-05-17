People on Twitter feel a way for Magoo to be called "The Worst Rapper Ever,quot;

TSR Reactionz: If you don't recognize the name "Magoo,quot;, exit the left stage, Chile. You are already too young for this conversation.

For the rest of us, I need to know how they feel about Magoo being called "the worst rapper out there," a claim that had Black Twitter standing today.

Magoo, who shot on the Timbaland and Missy Elliott team in the 1990s and 2000s, contributed bars for classic songs, including Aaliyah's "Luv 2 Luv,quot; and "Up Jumps Da Boogie,quot;, among other hits. Basically, you can consider what Magoo is to Tim as what Memphis Bleek was to Jay-Z.

While Twitter agreed that it didn't measure up to the rappers of its time, people felt that Magoo didn't deserve the title of "the worst rapper,quot;, while people threw out a few other names for that career. Come in and tell us what you think about this debate.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

