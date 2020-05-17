Pandemic Will Complicate Potentially Bad Fire Season in Colorado

DURANGO – As if the extreme drought in southwestern Colorado wasn't enough to raise concerns about a potentially destructive wildfire season, additional coronavirus complications have only fueled that anxiety.

The COVID-19 outbreak requires people to isolate themselves as much as possible to reduce the spread of the virus, but a typical wildfire response requires firefighters to work in close contact, under stressful conditions, and in the presence of dangerous smoke.

In short, things that people shouldn't be doing in the midst of a global pandemic.

So how, exactly, are emergency responders going to navigate this heartbreaking juxtaposition, along with other challenges that come with the coronavirus outbreak, in the event of a major forest fire igniting?

"I think everyone in the fire service across the country is concerned with what it will look like if we have a big event going on," said Hal Doughty, head of the Durango Fire Protection District, recently.

“But some community, somewhere, is going to take out the unfortunate letter and have the great fire of the year. And we have to figure out what we need to do to keep firefighters and the community safe, "he said.

Conditions already dry

The risk of a major fire at this time is high.

From October to April, the region recorded only 70% of its average precipitation levels. This winter, the soil in the high country froze before the snow came and was unable to absorb moisture. The lower elevations received hardly any snow cover.

More recently, spring has been practically devoid of moisture. Unusually high temperatures have caused the snowpack to melt earlier than normal. And the soils are incredibly dry, a sign that the fuels in the soil are ready to burn.

"Unless we have some precipitation, we are going to fight a lot of fires," said Butch Knowlton, director of the La Plata County Office of Emergency Management.

This week, La Plata County entered the Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The virus complicates the response

The US Forest Service. USA He did not respond to a request for comment for this story. However, at a La Plata county meeting earlier this week, Richard Bustamante, fire manager for the San Juan National Forest, said the coronavirus outbreak was delayed and complicated planning efforts for the upcoming fire season forest.

In recent weeks, the Forest Service has enacted fire restrictions and began mobilizing its forest fire response teams. But if a fire breaks out, the risk to firefighters remains a major concern.

"As much as we want to have a normal response to any new beginning … it will be more difficult this year," Bustamante said.

Firefighters work side by side digging fire lines or burning backwards. They eat together and sleep in large camps. Although generally made up of young people, firefighters endure significant stress, poor sleep and hygiene, and inhale dangerous smoke and dust.

Bustamante said the Forest Service conducted virtual trainings in the past few weeks to limit human interactions and quarantined crews before coming. As of Tuesday, he said no positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the ranks.

"It's not just about people in tight spaces looking at a map like it used to be," he said. "People are separating."

Federal guidelines released last week recommend that fire managers use small teams to limit widespread close contact between firefighters, and these teams should be kept away from other large groups. The guidelines also recommend avoiding traditional large camps and say everyone should wear masks and other protective gear when they are around those outside of their immediate gear.

Keeping the fires at bay

One of the main concerns is a large fire that requires the help of firefighters across the country.

"We don't want anything to grow in size where we need external resources," Knowlton said.

John Lee, chief of the Fort Lewis Mesa Fire Protection District, said earlier this week that the four La Plata County fire districts have been in close contact to coordinate mutual aid, given this potential complication.

"Our resources are a little bit thinner on the federal side right now," he said.

Knowlton added that teams from the La Plata County Department of Highways and Bridges are supplying large water trucks so that fire districts can focus on fighting fires and not worrying about securing water to put out a fire.

And this year, Bustamante said, the Forest Service is in full suppression mode.

In recent years, the Forest Service has been using forest fires as a means of better managing the landscape, allowing flames to burn to mimic when fires were part of the forest's natural cycle.

But now, despite the fact that it would be difficult to keep a fire under relative control given the dry conditions, Bustamante said that COVID-19 poses an additional risk, not only for firefighters, but also for the general public.

"COVID-19 is a respiratory problem, and the smoke in the air doesn't help," he said. "Does that mean we will catch everything? No. But we will do our best, absolutely."

Avoiding the worst

Knowlton of La Plata County said managing evacuations and evacuation shelters are another challenge.

During past fires that required evacuations, very few people needed an emergency shelter, and stayed with family and friends. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, people may be less willing to accommodate evacuees.

"It's something we all have to think about," Knowlton said. “Maybe we put people in hotel rooms. It is a case by case. "

