Orlando Bloom spends hours playing with Legos

According to his pregnant fiancé Katy Perry, the actor from & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; He is obsessed with Legos and has a room specially reserved for displaying his collections.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry They have a room in their house reserved solely for displaying the actor's Lego collection.

The pregnant pop star reveals that her British fiancé has become obsessed with creating Lego models, and can spend hours at night removing tools with plastic blocks, while sipping some whiskey.

"We have a Lego room in our house," explained Perry at SiriusXM & # 39; s "The Morning Mash Up"Show". It was a television room and now it is a Lego room. He gets these Legos, which are super difficult to make, like car models and stuff, he'll make them in two days and then show them off on the wall. "

Working on the Lego models can provide Bloom with a little time alone while the couple isolates themselves in Los Angeles, because living indoors has really tested the relationship of the stars.

"He has seen everything and God bless him, he is still here, which is surprising and commendable," the singer joked. "I definitely tried it and said, 'Oh yeah! Oh yeah, do you think you can handle me? Let's see!"

The couple, who first teamed up in early 2016, got engaged last year 2019 and announced that they are expecting their first child together in March 2020. The baby, a girl, is due to be born this summer.

The boy will be Perry's first and Bloom's second. Nine-year-old son Flynn shares with his ex-wife Miranda kerr.