Orange County Reports 4 Additional Deaths Increased Total to 84,158 New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported four additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the county's total to 84.

The county also reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 4,125.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 227 on Thursday to 212, and patients in intensive care fell from 79 to 78.

The number of people screened for the virus is 66,267, with 1,017 tests reported on Friday.

Also on Friday, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a coronavirus statistics survey that could help with quarantine programs and reducing restrictions.

The researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of an infection. Your goal is to focus on populations at risk and understand how long immunity can last.

On Thursday, Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases, the county's largest increase since the pandemic began.

The members of the Board of Supervisors stressed that there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the reopening of beaches.

According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and prisons.

