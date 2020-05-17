Ongoing investigation into man stabbed to death in West Covina – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTERN COVINA (CBSLA) – Authorities investigated on Sunday the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in West Covina.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Garvey Avenue North.

%MINIFYHTML3e33be73472a789348abe5683c62a54c17%

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

%MINIFYHTML3e33be73472a789348abe5683c62a54c18%

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.