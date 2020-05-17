Ongoing investigation into man stabbed to death in West Covina – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTERN COVINA (CBSLA) – Authorities investigated on Sunday the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in West Covina.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Garvey Avenue North.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.

